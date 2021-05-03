THE President of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, received the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Spain, Hugh Elliott, who has recently travelled to the Balearics.

They met on Friday April 30 in the first of what is expected to be a number of visits to discuss, among other issues, the health situation and the recovery of tourist activity.

The meeting was also attended by the Vice Consul, Lucy Gorman and the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Andreu Serra.

“In Mallorca we are ready to face the reopening of tourism in a safe and as stable as possible,” said Cladera, who added that “we have focused our efforts on controlling the incidence of the virus, accelerating vaccines and strengthening the promotion of island as a safe, quality and sustainable destination.”

“All this supports the claim that Mallorca should receive special treatment from the British Government once it decides to reopen tourism, as this would allow us to move forward in the tourist and economic revival of the island,” explained Cladera.

According to the president, Ambassador Elliott pledged to take this matter up with the British Government acknowledging that “much and very good work has been done in security measures and control of the pandemic, both from the institutions and the tourist value chain,”

In addition, the Ambassador praised the work of the Council in recent months in terms of tourism promotion in Mallorca as a destination that, in addition to offering security, provides a diversified, sustainable and quality option.