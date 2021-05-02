Sevilla’s New Airport Extension On Course To Be Completed By Early 2022

SEVILLA’S New Airport Extension Is On Course To Be Completed By Early 2022 according to reports

Works on the new section of the Sevilla San Pablo airport terminal building are 70 per cent completed it has been reported, with early 2022 being scheduled as the date it will become fully operational.

More than 7,000m² has been added to the original terminal’s capacity – designed in 1992 by Rafael Moneo – with a safety wall currently dividing the existing section from the five new departure lounges that are being constructed, which, when completed, will feature large windows looking out onto the runway.

In the meantime, after more than one year of work, Sevilla airport has started operating as an “advanced tower”, installing and activating the flight monitoring mechanism endorsed by Eurocontrol which, after passing a test period of about six months, will mean the integration of the aerodrome into the European Air Traffic Management network.

Eurocontrol is the company that manages and monitors the flow of traffic in European airspace, and the implementation of the new system means that the control tower at Sevilla airport – which is managed by FerroNATS – will be able to communicate in real-time with Eurocontrol.

This is designed to result in better optimisation of the use of airspace and, in turn, of the punctuality of flights, with a clear benefit for all involved in the daily operations of the airport, including airlines, handling companies, and air traffic controllers, while the “Advanced Tower” certification represents the first step towards the concept of A-CDM – Airport Collaborative Decision Making, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

