Over 1 Million Vehicles on Spanish Roads Have No ITV Due To Lockdown.

Over a million vehicles that should have passed the ITV (MOT) are still in use on Spanish roads, according to the Administration for the Technical Inspection of Vehicles AECA-ITV.

Around 2,100,000 registered vehicles should have passed the ITV over the last month. However, according to data from the test centres, almost half did not. This means adding a million more vehicles to the long list of drivers who carry on using the potentially dangerous vehicles without the relevant technical inspection carried out.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles AECA-ITV, has described the situation as “alarming and harmful” for road safety.

This is a direct consequence of the confusion generated after the extensions were granted to the ITV during the first state of alarm. “There are many drivers who are circulating today without even knowing that they have expired technical inspection ,” said AECA-ITV in a press release.

Here we go, so what are the fines?

That many vehicles are circulating without having passed the ITV is a danger to road safety, but it is also not too good for driver’s pockets!

Traffic regulations classify driving with no ITV as a “serious or very serious offense” and, in 2020, was the reason behind increased sanctions by the General Directorate of Traffic, according to a study prepared by European Motorists in Action.

According to the current legal situation, having no ITV entails a fine of between €200 or €500 euros, depending on the case. There are three possible scenarios:

Having an expired ITV, meaning driving the vehicle or having it parked in the garage or on the street without having carried out the technical inspection on the date in which it corresponded carries a financial penalty of €200 euros and the immediate obligation to carry out ITV.

Driving with defects, continuing to drive the vehicle despite the fact that serious defects were detected that would only allow it to travel to the place of repair generates a fine of €200 euros. In this case, the owner of the vehicle is obliged to repair serious defects and return to the ITV station, within a maximum period of 2 months, to verify the correction of the defects.

Driving with a failed ITV , that is to say, continuing to circulate with the vehicle with very serious defects detected carries a penalty of €500 euros. In these cases, the vehicle is not authorised to leave the ITV station by its own means but will have to do it transported by a Grua to the garage and then return to the ITV station within a maximum period of 2 months, to check if the faults have been corrected.

It should be remembered that ITV is classed as an important process in Spain as the average age of cars here is 13.2 years. The risk of dying or being seriously injured in an accident with a car between 10 and 15 years old is double of one of 5 years, according to data from the General Directorate of Traffic- The DGT.

Source: diariodesevilla