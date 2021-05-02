Nerja Receives 63 Offers Over Municipal Library

NERJA Council has received 63 offers over its plans for a library.

According to Nerja council, Mayor Jose Alberto Armijo said the offers presented in the tender for the plans for the municipal library confirm the interest in it.

The council said the offers will now be looked at.

Mayor Armijo said the new library will be located on the Balcon de Europa.

The news comes after Nerja council announced it had opened up a contest for a new library.

Councillor for Urbanism, Nieves Atencia, said the information about the contest had been published.

The winner of the contest will draw up the final construction project, which has a base bidding budget of € 124,025 euros, which includes a first prize of € 5,000. Second and third place finalists will receive a bonus of € 3,000 euros and € 1,500 euros respectively.

The library will be in a building owned by the Jose del Peso Blanco Teaching Foundation and will measure 800 square meters, spread over several floors, offering children’s and general reading rooms and a newspaper library area.

Nerja council has also taken a step forward to create a charity centre.

According to Nerja council, the Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, has taken a step towards allowing the transfer of a municipal plot of land to the charity, Taller de Amistad.

The council said the plot, “located on Avenida de Las Palmeras, and which was proposed by the association among those offered by the council,” will be used to create a center with around 60 places for those with disabilities in Malaga.