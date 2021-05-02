Man United Fans Invade Pitch And Protest At Old Trafford

There has been a delay in Machester United’s game with Liverpool today as individuals broke into the stadium and onto the pitch.

As reported by The Guardian, there has been a delay with Machester United’s game with Liverpool today as individuals broke into the stadium and onto the pitch, delaying the team coach’s departure from the Lowry hotel in the city centre.

Just after 2 pm, it is believed that around 200 people, some carrying flares and banners, entered the stadium. Images and video footage from the protest show a flag being taken from the pitch and an individual hanging from the crossbar of a goal.

It is believed the individuals gained access via the Munich Tunnel after pushing barriers over, despite security guards attempts to stop them. At around 2:20 pm a large number of fans ran out of the stadium.

The protest is believed to be regarding the Glazer’s ownership and has been further heightened following the club’s planned membership of the defunct European Super League. Glazer apologised to fans, however, the apology appears to have been rejected by the club’s supporters, with around 20 fans also gaining access to United’s Carrington training base last month.

At approximately 3:40 pm, the Premier League confirmed that the match would still go ahead, however, with a delayed start and no confirmation as to when kick off would be. Searches continue inside Old Trafford for fans who entered the stadium.

Should Man United lose against Liverpool, Manchester City will be crowned champions following their victory at Crystal Palace yesterday.