Malaga In Need Of More Than 330 Foster Families

AS REPORTED in Malaga Hoy, Malaga is in need of more than 330 foster families for children and minors who have been abandoned, suffered abuse or not received the care they need. As well as this, there are also cases of minors who have no one to care for them because their parents are sick.

Children who cannot live with their biological parents are usually sent to a reception centre, however, attempts are made to provide them with the family environment, “which is much better to normalise” their situation.

On December 16, The Infania Association, in collaboration with the Junta de Andalucía and various other entities such as SAAF (Family Foster Care Support Service), Alcores (Huelva), Aldaima (Granada) and Apraf (Jaén) launched the campaign ‘I only want a home’. Three advertisements based on real events were created for the initiative, including testimonies from children who were taken in.

Along with this, soloquierounhogar.org was created, a website specifically dedicated to the campaign. Using this website, people can find out the steps to make to become a host, search for frequently asked questions and read testimonies from those who have already taken part in the initiative.

The president of Infania, Juanjo Casado, said: “It is about caring for child victims of a situation that they have not chosen and that deprives them of a development to which most of the population are accustomed.”

In Malaga’s case, an increase has been noted since the beginning of the campaign: “We have received a higher number of calls than usual, with 110 in total and more than 220 inquiries on social networks. But it is not enough”, Casado said.