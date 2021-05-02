La Cala de Mijas Lions on the Costa del Sol honour long serving member

THERE was a great surprise for Lion Rosemary Brabrook when she was presented with the coveted diamond pin from Lions International by La Cala Lions President Graham Rutland.

This award was made to recognise was her dedication to the La Cala de Mijas Lions Club encouraging membership as she has been membership secretary for several happy years.

Since joining the La Cala Lions over 16 years ago with her husband Paul, she had been a kind and great asset to the club.

At the same meeting Anne Bowles who organises the Diabetes Support Group amongst much else, also received a chevron for her long years of service as a Lion.

Make a date in your diary as on May 24 the Lions Spring Fair and Fashion Show will take place at Club Miraflores (close to tennis courts).

Come along and see their models parade several great outfits from the shop in Calle Torremolinos shop – ladies’ and men’s and if you have something you want to sell, email annediabetics@gmail.com for stalls.

Lunch tickets priced at €15 are available the Lions shop and you could take a look at all the shops selection of fabulous clothes, bric a brac and books too

The Lions also run two support groups with the Diabetic Support Group meeting on the first and third each month at Bar Tuta in La Cala de Mijas at 11 am. Helpline 607 879 450.

The Alzheimer and Dementia Carer’s Support Group meet on the second and fourth month also at Bar Tuta La Cala 10.30 am and for Information call 663 529 280.