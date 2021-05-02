Expats Share Their TIE Application Experiences

Earlier this week, EWN asked readers about their experiences in applying for their TIE and the experiences of anyone who used a third party to assist them.

Earlier this week, EWN asked readers about their experiences when applying for their TIE and the experiences of anyone who used a third party to assist them. As many are still scrambling to get their Spanish residency, TIE (Tarjeta de identidad de extranjero) completed after the Brexit withdrawal, it has become apparent that third parties are taking advantage of some British people’s desperation.

EWN have heard reports of many getting charged way over the odds for help and assistance with the numerous documents and paperwork required to apply for residency.

Following the original article about using third parties when applying for Spanish residency, lots of EWN readers got in touch to tell us their experiences.

One reader, John, said: “We paid €500 for TIE and Spanish driving licences for 2 plus €50 each for medicals and €50 for marriage certificate appostolating. In total, took over a year as we changed gestors in June last year as the 1st one was too slow. The process started November 2019.”

Another reader, David, said: “Ok, so I live in the Canaries, got fully legal as soon as I arrived. So many people I know are being ripped off by so-called translators and ‘experts’ from word of mouth instead of doing their own research and using professional gestors. It is worrying.”

Although many people required help, depending on their circumstances and the documents required for them to submit in order to obtain their residency, some Expats believed the process was fairly easy and straightforward.

Jim said: “TIE was easy to do and only cost about €12 which I paid direct to the bank, I did not need to go and get help with it.”