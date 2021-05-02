Bicycle-friendly Nijar

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Bicycle-friendly Nijar
TEN ROUTES: Coast and inland mountains to choose from Photo credit: Nijar town hall

NIJAR, which now belongs to the Cycling Friendly project, has mapped out 10 routes for cyclists.

Taking in the coast and the mountains, the routes cross the area from north to south and from east to west, revealed Nijar’s mayor Esperanza Perez and Tourism councillor Tonibel Sanchez.

Announcing Nijar’s official status as a bicycle-friendly municipality,  they explained that the routes, which can be downloaded directly to a mobile phone via a QR code, include easy-to-negotiate mountain passes as well as spectacular views.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“These routes are not an isolated initiative but another element in the town hall’s post-Covid recovery plans that include not only spending on public works but also services and projects that complement Nijar’s tourist offer,” they said.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel.  Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here