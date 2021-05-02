Bicycle-friendly Nijar

NIJAR, which now belongs to the Cycling Friendly project, has mapped out 10 routes for cyclists.

Taking in the coast and the mountains, the routes cross the area from north to south and from east to west, revealed Nijar’s mayor Esperanza Perez and Tourism councillor Tonibel Sanchez.

Announcing Nijar’s official status as a bicycle-friendly municipality, they explained that the routes, which can be downloaded directly to a mobile phone via a QR code, include easy-to-negotiate mountain passes as well as spectacular views.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“These routes are not an isolated initiative but another element in the town hall’s post-Covid recovery plans that include not only spending on public works but also services and projects that complement Nijar’s tourist offer,” they said.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here