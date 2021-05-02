Almeria’s vaccination rhythm increases

MORE than 17,000 Almeria province residents received the anti-Covid vaccine in the week ending on May 1.

The arrival of the Janssen vaccine on April 23 enabled the Health authority to increase the daily rhythm of injections to a daily 2,491. In comparison, vaccinations in the two previous weeks were carried out at the rate of 700 each day, Junta figures revealed.

A total of 228,240 anti-Covid jabs have been administered since vaccinations began on December 28 and 161,930 people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In all, 68,390 Almeria residents have completed their immunisation process after receiving either two jabs or the one injection necessary with the Janssen vaccine.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here