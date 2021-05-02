Almeria’s vaccination rhythm increases

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Almeria's vaccination rhythm increases
JANSSEN VACCINE: Approved by the EU Photo credit: European Pharmaceutical Review

MORE than 17,000 Almeria province residents received the anti-Covid vaccine in the week ending on May 1.

The arrival of the Janssen vaccine on April 23 enabled the Health authority to increase the daily rhythm of injections to a daily 2,491. In comparison, vaccinations in the two previous weeks were carried out at the rate of 700 each day, Junta figures revealed.

A total of 228,240 anti-Covid jabs have been administered since vaccinations began on December 28 and 161,930 people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

In all, 68,390 Almeria residents have completed their immunisation process after receiving either two jabs or the one injection necessary with the Janssen vaccine.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel.  Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here