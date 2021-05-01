Mayor of Velez Malaga Slammed for Party to Celebrate Football Promotion

THE Mayor of Velez Malaga has been criticised by political opponents after he allegedly celebrated the promotion of his football team at a bar.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, the Partido Popular (PP) criticised the mayor for holding a celebration in Velez Malaga.

The party claim Mayor Antonio Moreno Ferrer celebrated the promotion of Velez Football Club in a bar after it was promoted to the second division following 15 years of playing in the third division.

The mayor was filmed at a bar celebrating with fans, and according to the PP breaking several Covid restrictions.

The PP spokesman, Francisco Delgado, said that although the mayor is shown wearing a mask, the video, “confirms that all the security, hygiene and sanitary measures that are still in force were being breached.”

He told Moreno Ferrer to resign, however the mayor has only commented to confirm he was in the bar.

The council said the celebration, “was not organised by the mayor, nor is the place owned by the mayor.”

The news comes after the PP announced a new case against the mayor of Velez Malaga after another legal action against him was thrown out of court.

The party, who had claimed the mayor had not allowed them to attend a council meeting in 2017, has said the mayor has again failed to allow them to attend a meeting.

PP spokesman, Francisco Delgado, said the mayor had prevented them raising 15 points at a council session.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office dropped another case against the mayor of Velez Malaga for not holding a council meeting in 2017 after the PP had requested it, with the party claiming the mayor had committed a crime over the meeting.