Laujar de Andarax prepares for visitors

Linda Hall
EL NACIMIENTO: Carmen Crespo with Almudena Morales and councillors during her recent visit to Laujar de Andarax Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

LAST year the Junta maintained and improved 1,265 kilometres of forest paths throughout Andalucia.

“This signifies more fire-prevention, more protection for our mountain zones and more employment in rural areas,” said Carmen Crespos, the Consejera (Head) of the Junta’s Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development department.

“This is an injection of public funds that will contribute to post-pandemic recovery,” she said during a recent visit to El Nacimiento Recreation Area in Laujar de Andarax.

Her department has spent more than €40,000 on preparing the zone and the Monterrey path for visitors, Crespo announced as she toured the area accompanied by Laujar mayor, Almudena Morales.

Work included pruning trees, removing stones that had fallen during minor landslides and providing more rainfall-runoffs, Crespo said.

“From an environmental point of view Laujar is a most important municipality that we must look after in partnership with the town hall,” she added, while applauding  Almudena Morales’ commitment to safeguarding Laujar’s “extraordinary” natural heritage.


During her visit, Crespo made a call for everybody to act responsibly and take care of Andalucia’s mountain areas and forests as the region begins to open up once more.

“We are asking for the utmost precaution and awareness,” she insisted.

