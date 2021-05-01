Kidnap story didn’t wash

KIDNAP SCENE: Playa de los Muertos where victim was allegedly attacked Photo credit: Isol

RESPONDING to an emergency 062 call, the Guardia Civil went to the aid of 41-year-old kidnap victim.

He explained that he had managed to escape from three hooded men with foreign accents who abducted him at gunpoint before bundling him into a car. They then drove him to Playa de los Muertos in Carboneras where they threatened and attacked him.

While taking his statement, officers noticed several contradictions and when they questioned him more closely the supposed victim finally admitted that he had invented the kidnap to justify breaking the seal on his boat which had been impounded by the Guardia Civil.

He now faces charges of falsely reporting a crime.

