Buffets are back on the Costa Blanca menu

COSTA BLANCA hotels, restaurants and banqueting rooms welcomed the Generalitat’s decision to allow buffet meals once more.

Now that buffets are no longer barred on anti-Covid grounds, clients may again serve themselves although strict health and safety regulations remain in place.

Hoteliers’ association Hosbec pointed out that reopening the buffets would allow hotels to reduce overheads while maintaining quality.

The “assisted buffet” compromise increased the cost of each meal by up to 40 per cent, requiring twice the number of waiting staff, and doubling the time that clients took over a meal, Hosbec’s secretary general Nuria Montes said.

“Everybody likes to go up to the counter to look at the food and choose or to try a little first but direct table service made this very complicated,” she pointed out.

