Buffets are back on the Costa Blanca menu

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Buffets are back on the Costa Blanca menu
BUFFET SERVICE: Serve yourself, but with strict health and safety measures Photo credit: Servigroup Hotels

COSTA BLANCA hotels, restaurants and banqueting rooms welcomed the Generalitat’s decision to allow buffet meals once more.

Now that buffets are no longer barred on anti-Covid grounds, clients may again serve themselves although strict health and safety regulations remain in place.

Hoteliers’ association Hosbec pointed out that reopening the buffets would allow hotels to reduce overheads while maintaining quality.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The “assisted buffet” compromise increased the cost of each meal by up to 40 per cent, requiring twice the number of waiting staff, and doubling the time that clients took over a meal, Hosbec’s secretary general Nuria Montes said.

“Everybody likes to go up to the counter to look at the food and choose or to try a little first but direct table service made this very complicated,” she pointed out.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel.  Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here