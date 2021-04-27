THERE are plans for four new solar parks in Malaga, which will significantly increase the province’s capacity to generate solar energy.

There is a growing list of constructions of solar parks in Malaga, with the Ministry of Industry activating the process for the implementation of four of these infrastructures, and now a further four. The latter four are being developed by Orla Solar and Natera Solar.

According to an announcement in the Official State Gazette (BOE), the government department submits the request for Prior Administrative Authorisation and Environmental Impact Statement for the Orla Solar, Orla II Solar, Natera Solar and Natera II Solar. They will have a total investment of approximately €124 million (£107,709,683.48), 250 power megawatts, the installation of more than 55,000 modules and 752 hectares of land.

The investment in the two Orla Solar parks in Malaga is estimated to be just over €66.5 (£57,763,660.90) million and the land available is 257.97 hectares.

The two plants promoted by Natera Solar, which are also owned by Catalpa Solar, will have an investment of just over €57.2 million (£49,664,302.44). For the first of them, the total land available is 183.94 hectares. The Natera Solar II will have a total of 208.75 hectares available.

The proposals for the parks will significantly increase the province’s capacity to generate solar energy.

Source: Malaga Hoy