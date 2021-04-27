Palma celebrates the International Day of Lesbian Visibility

THE Palma Council declared that the city should celebrate the International Day of Lesbian Visibility on April 26 as part of its Gender Equality commitment.

The Gender Equality Plan 2017/2021 states that it should be “A city free of gender-based violence” and aims to provide tools for the visibility and prevention of discrimination on the grounds of guidance sexual and or gender identity, and in particular it wants to promote awareness-raising and or training activities, such as conferences, forums, etc.

The Council says that within the LGTBI community, lesbian, bisexual and trans women suffer double discrimination due to the intersection between their gender and their sexual orientation, which involves violence that is often made invisible.

One of its strategies therefore is to give visibility to the reality of the lesbian community and also to prevent lesbophobia by carrying out awareness-raising activities.