Mijas Announced Sustainable Tourism Initiative

MIJAS Council has announced a sustainable tourism initiative.

The council announced the Mijas sustainable tourism initiative.

According to Mijas council, the initiative will see a conference, ‘Tourism and Sustainable Development Goals in the face of the challenges of the pandemic’, take place in an effort improve tourism in Mijas.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The mayor of Mijas, Josele Gonzalez, accompanied by the Councillor for Tourism, Jose Carlos Martin, received the director general of the University of Malaga (UMA) Foundation, Diego Vera, and the dean of the faculty of tourism, Antonio Guevara, to present the conference, which will be held by the council and UMA.

Councillor Martin said: “On the part of the Consistory we were very clear that we must continue to advance in tourism in the hands of experts in the field, so we are carrying out this training with the best, and in this case in the hands of one of the most important universities of the country, the University of Malaga.”

He added the council wants to help, “what is the biggest job creation sector in the whole province, the tourism sector, on which thousands of jobs depend.”

He said: “In Mijas we have spent time working on sustainability and having quality tourism, in addition to adapting to the circumstances of Covid. We have carried out security measures that generate confidence.”

The council said the conference will work “on the reduction of the ecological footprint, the development of local economies, the improvement of employment, conflicts in city centres.”

The aim of the project ‘UMA in the province’ which Mijas has now joined, is to bring knowledge, research and debate to different parts of the province of Malaga.