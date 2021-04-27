Great Toilet Roll Divide: Which Side Are You On?.

A DEBATE posted by the Euro Weekly News on its Facebook page on Sunday saw thousands of readers take part to share their views on toilet roll.

The picture, which asked readers whether they were type “A or B” when it comes to hanging their toilet roll saw almost 1,200 people get involved to share their thoughts, and sparked fierce debate among the expat community in Spain.

Britons took to Facebook to share their thoughts on the great divide, with the overwhelming majority voting that “B,” with toilet paper falling to the front, was the correct way.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



One amused reader said: “B for sure and it it’s the other way and I’m at yours I’ll change it over to the correct way too.”

While another said: “I have worked in a number of good quality hotels and the paper is always ‘B.’”

However, some readers took to the comments to share their other toilet roll related frustrations.

One said: “I don’t care which way round it goes. I’d just like whoever empties it to replace it!”

Meanwhile another said: “Dealing with [a] teenager, just happy to see it on the holder!”

And while the debate offered a little “Sunday fun” to readers, there is also a science behind the great toilet roll divide.

In the Toilet Paper Test, 2000 people were asked which way they roll toilet paper and how assertive they were in relationships on a scale of one to 10.

The results reportedly found that those who roll over are more dominant than those who roll under.

Whichever way readers prefer to hang their toilet paper however, an 1891 patent for the toilet paper roll shows it should be hung with the paper hanging on the outside, but despite the science, the EWN expects this debate to continue to roll on.