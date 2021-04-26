Rafa Nadal Wins The Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Tournament for the 12th time



Spain’s Rafa Nadal has today, Sunday 25, won the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell tournament, beating Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4, 6-7, and 7-5, in the final.

The tournament, known as the Trofeo Conde de Godo, is played at the oldest tennis club in Spain, the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona-1899, which opened in 1953, and where Nada has won 12 titles without loss.

Tsitsipas came into this final in Barcelona without dropping a single set along the way, and is the player who has really dominated the world of tennis so far in 2021.

The Greek even managed to do what only one other player had done in all his 12 victories on the clay on Barcelona, and that was to win a set, the first set Nadal has dropped in 12 finals there, the only other person being the now director of the club, David Ferrer.

Nadal, from Manacor, on the Balearic island of Mallorca, took the opening set 6-4, although it was not easy, with Tsitsipas pushing him hard, and then, that second set went to the Greek, with Nadal having been at 5-4, with two match points on Tsitsipas’s serve, but his opponent did not give in, and pulled the set back to a tie break, ending in a 7-6 score, and they headed into the deciding set.

Incredibly, Tsitsipas served for the match at 5-4, but Nadal held his nerve to tie at 5.5, and the final went into another tie break, with Nadal having four breakpoints, before eventually, Tsitsipas put the ball out, leaving the Spaniard serving for the match, but the Greek came from 30-0, to 30-40, and then duece, with Nadal getting three match points, at which point Tsitsipas hit his return long, and it was game, set, and match Nadal, but what a thrilling final, as reported by 20minutos.es.

