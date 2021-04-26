Lightning strike possible cause of fire on top of Benidorm skyscraper.

LIGHTNING lit up the skies above Benidorm last night in both spectacular but potentially dangerous scenes.

And a strike is believed to be a possible cause of a fire which broke out on the roof of the 26-storey Balcón de Poniente Building – Torre II in Avenida Uruguay.

Provincial Firefighters, based in Benidorm Park, were mobilised at around 12.15am this morning, Monday, April 25.

Three teams and fire engines were supported by Benidorm’s Local Police to get the firefighters to the scene as quickly as possible.

On arrival, Emergency Services soon discovered the fire on the roof of the building had spread to individual gas meters, and firefighters in close collaboration with Local Police personnel ‘quickly controlled the flames’.

It hasn’t been officially confirmed, but it is suspected the cause of the fire was a lightning strike which may have hit a metal structure on the top of the 86-metre high building.