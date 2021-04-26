Large Fire Extinguished In Collserola Mountains, Barcelona

LARGE Fire Extinguished In The Collserola Mountains, Barcelona



A large fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning near the Camí de Finestrelles, Sierra de Collserola, in the district of Les Corts, Barcelona, just below the Les Aigües road, burning a total of three hectares of scrubland and bushes, with the smoke reported as visible throughout large parts of the Catalan capital.

It took nine fire crews from Barcelona city brigade, plus eleven of the Generalitat Fire Brigades, to extinguish the blaze, and a helicopter was also sent to the scene, to help fight the blaze from both directions, as nearby residents expressed concern over the proximity of the fire to the urban area of the city.

Local resident, Oriol Mota Canals, who shared his photos of the fire with El Buzón del Lector of La Vanguardia newspaper said, “The fire occurred in the area behind the St. Peter’s School, past Pedralbes in the direction of the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital”.

There is still no report on the cause of the blaze, but a large area of the mountainside has been destroyed in the Mirador dels Xiprers area, at the southern end of the Collserola mountain range, on Passeig de les Aigües, below Sant Pere Mártir, as reported by lavanguardia.com.

