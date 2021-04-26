Estepona dishes up four August nights of indie rock and pop

GET ready to rock out in Estepona as the Council brings a range of indie and pop bands to light up hopefully warm August nights at the Ventolera Festival.

In 2019, the Plaza de Toros hosted a number of classic rock tribute bands from the UK including Think Floyd for the second time but this year it will host a number of popular Spanish bands on August 5, 12, 19 and 26

Barcelona band Dorian stands out as being particularly popular and they now have a following not just in Spain but internationally with their seven albums which take in new wave, electronic music and indie rock.

With their first two concerts of the year already sold out, tickets for the Estepona gig on August 12 where they will be supported by their friend Leo López performing simply as Leo will be much sought after.

Starting the festival on August 5, headliners pop rock band Funambulista led by songwriter Diego Cantero will be showcasing numbers from their four albums and their support will be Venezuelan born Georgina with her band.

Another Barcelona band Elefantes have reformed and will headline the show on August 19 with support from young singer from Bilbao, Maren.

Finally, on August 26, celebrating 25 years as a band, the festival will be closed by Valencian group La Habitación Roja with support from Cora Yako and Chef Creador.

Tickets may be ordered at www.entradasatualcance.com.