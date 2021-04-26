Andalucían Road Network’s Markings To Be Repainted

Chris King
Andalucían Road Network's Markings To Be Repainted.

Marifrán Carazo, the Junta de Andalucía’s Minister of Development, Infrastructures and Regional Planning has announced a project to repaint the markings on the whole of the Andalucían road networks, with a budget of €3.7m, a job which is estimated to take twelve months.

This is on top of the €135m already spent on roads in the autonomous community during the last five years, but road safety technicians had pointed out the need for the repainting of these road markings to improve their visibility throughout the eight provinces, alongside an existing scheme that will see multi-signposting carried out as well.

Ms Carazo said, “They are investments that save lives, back up the territory, help fight depopulation and contribute to the maintenance of jobs, and local companies in the construction sector”.

Clear road markings of course are a valuable element of road safety, helping to increase the efficiency and flow of the road systems, and make motoring more comfortable for the drivers by the proper highlighting of road markings, but the erosion of the paintwork often reduces the vision of how well the markings stand out to the drivers.

The investment has been split, depending on the class of road: dual carriageways will see a total investment of €1.2m on the basic network, and €1.1m on the intercomarcal and complementary network.


All this work will be put out to tender, and interested companies have until Monday, May 26 to present their offer, but they will only be able to make an offer for one of the lots, to facilitate access to public procurement for small and medium-sized companies, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

