Prince Charles Intends To Slim Down Royal Family And ‘Ditch’ Meghan And Harry, Claims Royal biographer.

Prince Charles could ditch his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the Royal Family when he looks to “slim down” the monarch after becoming king, a royal biographer has suggested. Once he succeeds his mother to the throne and becomes King, Prince Charles is keen to “cut the monarchy down”, according to a royal biographer as part of a long-standing plan to slim the monarchy and cut costs.

Author and Royal Biographer Angela Levin has said that the next in line to the throne will slimline the ‘Firm’ when he is in charge. The writer, who has had books on Harry and his mum Diana published, was echoing rumours of long suspected plans during a talkRADIO interview.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



If Charles does go ahead with the streamlining process then royals not in the direct line of succession and their spouses could have their positions recalibrated. Ms. Levin said: “Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer.

Ms Levin’s harsh warning continued: “I think the outer edge, which the Queen has wanted to keep together for a very long time for sentimental reasons, which at her age she didn’t really particularly want change which I think is understandable.

“But he wants to change and I think he will do that.”

She added: “He will also accompany the Queen, it’s said she’s going to be there opening Parliament on May 11th and Prince Charles will be accompanying her. I think although she wants to do her duties she will step back, even more, it’ll be quite hard to come back after the pandemic and all the isolation.”

Levin went on to explain Charles will begin to step up much more in public life and that the Queen will not want to “fight Prince Charles anymore, she concluded: “In fact, she will be grateful for him to be taking over in making I imagine quite big decisions on behalf of the royal family.”

Source: The Mirror