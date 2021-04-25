Police Find €1 Million During Malaga Cocaine Raids

POLICE have found €1 million during an investigation into a cocaine gang in Malaga.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, police have arrested 19 people, as well as seizing 21 kilos of cocaine during their investigation.

Officers began investigating last June when agents from the drugs team found a cocaine gang allegedly operating in several Malaga provinces.

Police found that gang members were hiding cocaine in various parts of vehicles and carrying out drug and money transactions inside underground garages.

The investigations allowed officers to intercept one of the shipments where three kilos of cocaine had allegedly been hidden in a car.

Officers arrested the driver of the car and moved to his home, where they located two other members of the organisation with money and jewellery, according to the Civil Guard. Both were arrested.

Another drug shipment was intercepted when gang members were forced to hide it in bushes in a field near the road they were driving on when they became aware of a police checkpoint.

During their investigation, police searched five house in the towns of Torremolinos, Estepona and Malaga, where they found seven kilos of cocaine, €450,000, five vehicles, computer equipment and other items.

Two weeks later, officers carried out further searches, including 12 raids in Malaga and Cordoba.

Police arrested 19 people during the searches, while two others are under investigation. They also found another 10 kilos of cocaine, 30 kilos of hashish, €579,000 and seven vehicles.

Police also confiscated a further 15 vehicles.

The news comes following several arrests for cocaine trafficking on the Costa del Sol.