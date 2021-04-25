Mayor Of Mijas Announces Plan To Cure Beach Erosion In La Cala

MAYOR OF MIJAS Of Announces Plans To Cure The Problem Of Beach Erosion In La Cala de Mijas



Josele González, the mayor of Mijas, on the Costa del Sol, Málaga, accompanied by José Carlos Martín, the councillor for Infrastructure, made a joint announcement in the company of Teófilo Ruiz, the central government’s representative in Málaga, that the town hall has been granted permission to draw up an anti-erosion plan for the beaches of La Cala de Mijas.

The beaches have been affected by sand erosion for several years, and now finally it looks like something will be done to solve the issue in the long term, to stop the sand disappearing from the Los Cordobeses stretch which includes the Butibamba and Bombo beaches of the popular picturesque holiday resort on Mijas Costa.

Extensive surveys had been carried out on the beaches, by the national government, to plot the cause of the continued evolution of that particular stretch of the coastline, along with an ongoing study by the EU, research which has now established the urgent need for action, and three proposals have reportedly been made.

Mr González explained, “We have been working with the government’s Coastal authority for a while, and this study aims to solve a long-standing problem for Mijas residents”, as reported by surinenglish.com.

