Manacor Resident Arrested On Suspicion Of Knowingly Infecting 22 People With Covid

MANACOR, Mallorca Resident Arrested On Suspicion Of Knowingly Infecting 22 People With Covid-19

National Police officers in Manacor on the Balearic island of Mallorca have arrested a 40-year-old man charged with being suspected of knowingly infecting 22 persons with coronavirus, eight of them directly, and the other 14 indirectly, at his place of work, and at the gym he frequented.

They opened their investigation at the end of January after an outbreak of Covid-19 was reported in a well-known establishment on the island, where they had been informed a worker had knowingly concealed his illness and continued going to work.

Colleagues at the man’s work said he had displayed symptoms of the virus some days before the outbreak but had ignored their requests for him to go home and avoid possibly infecting them, and that after finishing work he had gone for a PCR test at a local medical centre, before going on to the gym, and returning to work again the following day.

His co-workers, plus the boss of his workplace had ordered him to go home but he refused, and, according to the police statement, had a temperature of 40 degrees whilst at work, walking around the premises coughing and lowering his mask, saying, “I am going to infect you all with the coronavirus”.

Later in the day, he received the positive PCR result, which resulted in all of his colleagues immediately taking PCR tests, with five testing positive, and in turn, infecting several relatives, including three babies not even one year old.


Three more tested positive at the gym, who in turn infected several family members, with a total of 22 ending up infected as a result of the one man’s actions, although luckily, none of them was admitted to hospital.

As a result of his actions, the Monacor resident has been arrested on suspicion of a crime of injuring others, and was placed before the courts on Friday 23 for sentencing, as reported by h50.es.

