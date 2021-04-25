An unwanted visitor

By
Linda Hall
-
0
An unwanted visitor
INVADER: Non-native seaweed Alga Negra could threaten fishing sector and tourism Photo credit: Okamura, Kintaro

NON-NATIVE seaweed first spotted in Ceuta three years ago, is now approaching the Almeria coast.

Rugulopteryx okamurae, known as Alga Negra in Spanish, is officially classed as an invasive species and has already reached sections of the Cadiz and Malaga coast.

Once it colonises the seabed, fishing boats can haul in their nets only to find them full of the seaweed, the Almeria fishing fleet has warned.  Its presence also affects the marine ecosystem, threatening both fish and shellfish.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Its effects on tourism is no less worrying if thousands of tons of Alga Negra are allowed to accumulate on beaches.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel.  Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here