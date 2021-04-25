An unwanted visitor

NON-NATIVE seaweed first spotted in Ceuta three years ago, is now approaching the Almeria coast.

Rugulopteryx okamurae, known as Alga Negra in Spanish, is officially classed as an invasive species and has already reached sections of the Cadiz and Malaga coast.

Once it colonises the seabed, fishing boats can haul in their nets only to find them full of the seaweed, the Almeria fishing fleet has warned. Its presence also affects the marine ecosystem, threatening both fish and shellfish.

Its effects on tourism is no less worrying if thousands of tons of Alga Negra are allowed to accumulate on beaches.

