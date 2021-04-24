Fish suppers during lockdown

ONLINE sales for Almeria’s harbourside fish market have shot up since the onset of the Covid pandemic.

Jose Maria Gallart, manager of Almeria’s Association of Producers of Fishing Commodities, Asopesca, recently told the provincial media that the internet sales, introduced some years back, have improved “a lot” over the last 12 months.

The volume of fish and shellfish sold via the Del Barco a la Mesa (From ship to table) initiative has tripled, not only in Almeria, but in other coastal areas.

The scheme’s sales had grown relatively slowly but took off during lockdown, Gallart said.

This went a long way towards compensating plummeting sales to the hotels, restaurant and bars that were closed during the first lockdown and intermittently since then, he added.

“Almerienses had to stay indoors but many of them were not prepared to forgo their locally-caught fish and shellfish,” he explained.

Family sales saw the biggest increase during this time, he said: “People might not have been able to go out to eat but they could still spend time cooking great meals based on the best quality Almeria fish.”

Although sales are now growing more slowly, the upward tendency has continued, the Asopesca manager revealed.

