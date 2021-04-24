Celebrity Masterchef Is Back For 2021, With An Amazing Lineup

CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF Is Back For Its 2021 Series, With An Amazing Lineup of stars

Celebrity Masterchef is back on our TV screens for its 2021 series, with probably its strongest line-up in a long time, featuring some major celebrities known for their confrontational attitudes, so this should lend itself to some steamy confrontations in the kitchen as the series develops and the celebs tackle different cooking challenges.

Gregg Wallace and John Torode are in charge of the six-week series as always, joined in the kitchen by guest chefs, including Nisha Katona from This Morning, Tom Kerridge, and Nieves Barragan Mohacho, with the BBC start date yet to be announced, but expected to be in the early Summer.

Dramatic at the best of times, the 2021 series promises to be a cracker when you look at the eclectic mix including, Katie Price, Bez from Happy Mondays, Penny Lancaster, Michelle Collins, Joe Swash, Rita Symons ‘Roxy’ from East Enders, Melanie Sykes, Dion Dublin, Patrick Grant Great British Sewing Bee judge, some of them well-known for their tantrums, all make it a recipe for great viewing.

Riyadh Khalaf, the Irish-Iraqi broadcaster and YouTube star was last year’s winner, with Katie Attwood, the BBC show’s editor saying, “This year’s line-up promises a huge amount of humour and entertainment”.


Adding, “Lockdown has proved productive for our famous faces’ culinary skills and we are set to see some exceptional talent and astonishing dishes as the celebrities swap their day jobs for a spot in the MasterChef kitchen”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

