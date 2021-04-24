BENIDORM Will Remove Sunbeds And Umbrellas On Beaches During May as part of the coronavirus measures



While we all wait to see what will happen on May 19th when Boris Johnson is due to make his announcement on foreign travel, authorities in Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca are already preparing themselves and have no doubt that the British tourists will again be hitting one of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations this Summer in their hordes.

Toni Perez, Benidorm’s mayor, had already drawn up plans for Summer back in February, making the decision to reintroduce the same social distancing and coronavirus measures for Summer 2021 that they had used in 2020, starting in May.

As they did last June, the town hall plans to ‘zone off’ its beaches in May, with no sunbeds or umbrella services allowed, sectioning off 16-metre squares where sunbathers can relax inside their own ‘zone’, and be socially distanced,

At this point, you have to keep in mind, that Benidorm’s beaches are enormous, so there will still be plenty of room to achieve this, as they did so successfully last Summer, and the mayor has said this scheme might be extended into June, or even for the whole Summer, depending on how the pandemic figures go, both locally, and internationally.

Mónica Gómez, Benidorm’s councillor in charge of beaches, said, “The subdivision of the sandy areas will be maintained, with spaces of 16 square metres (4×4 metres) to ensure physical distance”.

She continued, “with a surveillance and rescue service made up of 19 personnel and a boat and an ambulance, as well as an extensive cleaning crew at the end of the beaches and coves, in morning and afternoon shifts, complementing the usual night service”.

Ms Gomez concluded, “The services of our beaches will be modulated according to the demand and use of them, always under the premise of health security, guaranteeing capacity and physical distance, and ensuring at the same time the enjoyment of all the users”, as reported by express.co.uk.

