Work Begins To Improve The Exit To Torre Del Mar From The A-7

WORK Begins To Improve The Look Of The Exit To Torre Del Mar From The A-7



Jesús Pérez Atencia, the deputy mayor of Vélez-Málaga visited the site today, Friday 23, where workers will start the remodelling of the entrance to Torre del Mar from the A-7 motorway, into the A-356-R road, accompanied by Antonio Ariza, the Councillor for the Environment.

Mr Pérez Atencia said of the project, “It is a matter of some undertakings that are carried out after lengthy proceedings with the road network, which finally gave the go-ahead to act on this road. From now begin the improvement and renovation works that will involve, a more than renewed image of this entrance to Torre del Mar from the highway”.

There are also plans he revealed to improve the entrance to Vélez-Málaga from the motorway, “although it will be more complex work since there is no median on that road”. The councillor pointed out that the work will include removing and transferring the robellini to the municipal nursery, to later be used in different parts of the municipality, and it will be replaced by a carpet of artificial grass and white pebbles around the palm trees, as well as repainting of the median. Explaining that the budget for this work was €48,385.24, Mr Ariza added, “With all this we are going to achieve a reduction in maintenance and water consumption, giving, as we have already said, a more friendly image of this entrance to the town of Torre del Mar”.

Antonio Moreno Ferrer, the municipality’s mayor stressed that the town hall appreciates that being a tourist town, “it needs to take care of its image. And that is what we are visiting today, some works that will improve the entrance to our city”.

Adding, “These works are going to achieve several objectives, including a fundamental one, since we all know of the scarcity of our water resources, and therefore all the improvements that from the environmental area are made so that these resources are diminished without a loss for our trees we believe is essential”, as reported by 101tv.es

