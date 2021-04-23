Tiny Mouse Deer As Tall As A Pencil Born At Bristol Zoo

A TINY mouse deer as tall as a pencil was born at Bristol Zoo during lockdown.
The lesser-known Malayan mouse deer was born to first-time mother, Brienne, and father, Jorah, almost a month ago. The tiny creature is only the second mouse deer to be born at the zoo in the last decade, the sex is not yet known.
Mouse deer are native to South East Asia and it will weigh about 3lb (1.5kg) when it is a fully grown infant.
Paige Bwye, senior mammal keeper, said: “It’s doing really well though, and has recently started to discover new tastes, such as sweet potato.”
“Brienne is being a fantastic first-time mother and has been very attentive to her infant.
“They are absolutely fascinating to watch. They move around on their pencil-thin legs and munch on flowers and vegetables.”
Paige also said it would be a short while before the zoo is able to determine the gender of the tiny fawn as they are so small and shy.
A female mouse deer named Missandei was born at the zoo in 2020 and was transferred to Ouwehands Zoo in the Netherlands, as part of a breeding programme for the species.
Source: BBC
