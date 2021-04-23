RICHARD MADELEY Tipped To Replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain



Richard Madeley will host Good Morning Britain for the month of June, as a ‘trial’, and has reportedly been offered the option of extending the deal if his trial period goes well.

ITV bosses had made a poll asking viewers who they would like to see take the hot seat, and along with Adil Ray, Madeley polled the highest, which is why he will now co-host in June, having previously sat in for Piers Morgan on several occasions while he was unavailable.

An insider at ITV has already revealed, “Piers is nigh-on impossible to replace and GMB execs accept this, but Richard has his own inimitable style. Like Piers, he’s a trained journalist who knows how to press guests and get a decent ‘line’ from interviewees. He shoots from the hip, says what he thinks, and is a genuinely brilliant, likeable chap off air — so it’s very much a ‘watch this space'”.

It is a well-known fact that viewing figures have tumbled since Morgan resigned, and Richard has admitted he would be ‘bonkers’ to turn down the offer of hosting such a huge show as GMB, saying, “I very much like sitting in for people. I have all the fun and very little of the responsibility or flak”.

Richard is, of course, famous for co-hosting on television in the past with his wife, Judy Finnegan, and his 2018 interview with Gavin Williamson, the then then-defence secretary, was voted the TV journalistic moment of the year at the Edinburgh Festival, after he famously cut Williamson off for “failing to answer a straight question”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

