Amazon To Open New Logistics Centre In Toledo Spain Creating 1,200 Jobs.

Amazon is strengthening it’s presence in Spain with the opening of a new logistics center in Illescas, Toledo, Madrid. The project is expected to create around 1,200 permanent jobs over three years, according to a statement from the e-commerce giant.

Announcing the new centre, the multinational thus confirmed its commitment to Castilla-La Mancha with the construction of what will become the company’s second facility in the region, which will be situated close to a logistics center for large and bulky items that was launched in 2019 in the same area.

With more than 180,000 square meters, the center will be located in the municipality of Illescas, supporting Amazon’s extensive network of Spanish and European operations, and also support commercial partners, consisting of mostly small and medium-sized Spanish companies.

The company has confirmed that this logistics center, which will be used by Amazon to store and manage smaller products such as smartphones, toys, and books, will create 1,200 new permanent jobs within three years.

Amazon – which has been recognised with a Top Employer 2021 certification – is creating new professional opportunities that support communities throughout Spain. Last week, the company announced the creation of another 1,200 permanent jobs over three years in Corvera, Murcia. These figures will be added to the 12,000 permanent jobs that the company currently has in Spain.

Amazon created more than 5,000 jobs in 2020, these jobs generate employment both in large cities such as Toledo and in small municipalities such as Illescas.

“Since the arrival of our first logistics center in Castilla-La Mancha, Illescas has become a logistics benchmark, demonstrating the impact of Amazon on the local economy and job creation. This second facility is another proof of our firm commitment with the province of Toledo and the Community of Castilla-La Mancha “, said Fred Pattje, director of Amazon Customer Fulfillment in France, Italy, and Spain.

Candidates can apply to any of the positions mentioned in this link.

Source: Amazon Spain