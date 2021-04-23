ALBACETE Carer Arrested For Defrauding Old Man Out Of €10,000 while he was hospitalised



Albacete National Police has arrested a man who they suspect of being responsible for defrauding an old man who he had befriended during the pandemic, and they took advantage of the man’s trust to use his falsified documents to obtain €10,359 from his bank account.

A press release from the National Police reported that a complaint had been filed on the old man’s behalf by a social worker from the social health centre, as, due to his state of health, and his old age, was not able to move, in which he stated that he had been befriended by a person two years previously who had offered to help him during the pandemic, offering to go to the ATM and extract cash for him whenever he needed it.

The victim suffered a stroke and was hospitalised for one and a half months last December, and when he was discharged he started enquiring about his bank account, which was when he discovered charges of €10,350, made at varios ATM machines in Albacete, which he had no knowledge of ever authorising.

As well as the withdrawals, there were four financial loan applications, receipts for telephone bills, and payments made in several hospitality establishments, which, when investigated by the National Police, were found to correspond to overdue bills belonging to the suspect, while the other charges could be pointed towards the detained man as well.

Officers quickly established that the suspect was responsible for withdrawals from ATM’s during the period of his victim’s hospitalisation, after having previously requested two credit cards from the bank, using his victim’s details, in order to be able to withdraw cash easier.

The detainee will appear in court before a judge, charged with the crimes of fraud, falsification of documents, and usurpation of civil status, as reported by cmmedia.es.

