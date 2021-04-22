Suspicious fire soon controlled

A FIRE on vacant land near Campello’s Villa Marco shopping centre was apparently deliberate, the town hall revealed afterwards.

The Policia Local and Guardia Civil reached the fire immediately, armed with extinguishers, but as the flames rapidly spread and threatened nearby shops they called in the San Vicente fire brigade.

The firefighters had the blaze under control within 30 minutes but continued hosing down the area for some time afterwards to prevent the fire from rekindling.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A box of matches and cardboard cartons found at the scene suggested that the fire was not an accident and the Guardia Civil are now examining CCTV footage for leads.

The owner of the plot will also be required to clear the land of accumulated rubbish to lessen the fire risk, the town hall announced.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here