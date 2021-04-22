Princess Loenor Of Asturias Baptises The ‘Isaac Peral’ Submarine

PRINCESS Loenor Of Asturias Baptises The Isaac Peral S-18 Submarine in Cartagena, Murcia



Spain’s Royal family, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, with Princess Leonor of Asturias, and the Infanta Sofía, today, Thursday 22, in Cartagena, Murcia, conducted the launching of the new S-81 submarine ‘Isaac Peral’.

Princess Leonor of Asturias was in charge of the christening of this incredible vessel, cutting a ribbon with the flag of Spain on it, to which was attached a bottle of wine specially selected for the occasion by the Navy which, as Princess Leonor cut it, swung immediately against the hull of the submarine, smashing the bottle, and ‘baptising’ the ‘Isaac Peral’ with the contents of the bottle.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Ricardo Domínguez García-Baquero, the president of Navantia hailed the submarine as “the greatest technological challenge in the history of the public shipbuilding company”, as he explained, “It takes 50,000 hours to build an airplane, more than 3,000,000 hours for a submarine. We are talking about the most advanced conventional (non-nuclear) submarine in the world”.

Navantia has taken a giant leap forward in the technology world with this engineering feat, placing Spain at the forefront in the manufacture of non-nuclear submarines, competing with leading countries in the field such as Russia, China, the United States, Germany or South Korea, as reported by 20minutos.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/