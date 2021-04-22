Brits ‘Prepared to Pay up to €57 for PCR Test for Travel’

A STUDY has found that Brits in the UK would pay up to €57 for PCR tests for travel.

The figures from a poll carried out by EasyJet found that Brits would pay up to €57 for a PCR test, sparking hopes the news could push the government to cap costs and help expats see their loved ones again.

According to the Express newspaper, the research also found that average Brit believes the cost of a PCR test should be reduced to £30 (€34), while 58 per cent of Britons are more likely to take a holiday abroad to low-risk green countries this summer if the government introduced cheaper lateral flow tests.

The study from EasyJet, which polled 2,000 British holidaymakers, found 55 percent of Brits say they will not be able to go on holiday this summer if PCR Covid tests are required for passengers to green tier countries.

New research has found 61 percent of Brits believe under the traffic light travel system, the Green tier should mean restriction-free travel this summer.

Which? found the current cost for return travel to Spain could cost up to £ 330 per person.

Concerns about the price of PCR tests were voiced by Euro Weekly News readers signing our Cap the Costs petition urging the government to lower the prices of tests so that expats can see their loved ones again.

Robert from Manilva said the petition saying: “I haven’t seen my family for a long time and I worry that, as I am now 78, I will soon not be able to travel too well.”

Meanwhile, Kelly from Nottingham said: “I want to be able to see my family but can’t afford the amount they are currently charging for a PCR test.”

