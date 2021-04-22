Andorras Unusual System for Easing Lockdown

ANDORRA has an unusual system for easing their lockdown and permitting people to go out of their homes.

Andorra, the landlocked nation located between France and Spain, has created an unusual system for easing lockdown restrictions. Those who live in even-numbered houses are permitted to go out on even dates, while those who live in odd-numbered houses are permitted to go out on the other days.

Those in houses without a number can go out on even dates if the name of the occupants begins with A-M, and on odd number days if it starts with N-Z.

Health minister, Joan Martínez Benazet, clarified the system: “This is not ‘no restrictions’ but rather [phasing in] exceptions to the lockdown.”

As well as an orderly, yet unusual, system for allowing people to go out of their homes, they also have strict time slots for various activities.

Citizens can go out running or fast walking between 6 am and 9 am or from 6 pm to 9 pm. Andorrans can go shopping or have a stroll between 9 am and 11 am or between 2 pm and 7 pm. The time between 11 am and 2 pm is reserved for the vulnerable and elderly to have time out of their house.

When out of their house, Andorrans must be a distance of four metres from others and wear face masks. People have been advised to walk on the right-hand side in the same direction as vehicles to make sure that they keep a safe distance from others.

Andorra has only 717 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and they only have 37 confirmed deaths, yet it ranks among the countries with the highest deaths per million inhabitants due to its population being only 77,000.

The government says the official figures are accurate because all suspected cases have been tested and “even those who die undergo post-mortem analysis.” They have plans in place to start testing the entire population in the upcoming days.

The Andorran government is coming up with a financial and economic recovery plan to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, as they are preparing for an economic crash due to the country being so dependant on tourism.

Source: Euro News