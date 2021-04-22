Andalucían Club Cup Swimming Event In Sevilla This Weekend

ANDALUCÍAN Club Cup Swimming Event Will Take Place In Sevilla This Weekend



The Andalucían Club Cup will take place in Alcalá de Guadaira, Sevilla, on April 24 and 25, bringing to an end the first half of the Andalucía swimming season, with 385 competitors (199 men and 186 women) from 18 clubs taking part.

Eight teams will take part in each of the men’s and women’s divisions, with teams divided into two categories, and with two relegation places in First and promotion in Second in both the male and female categories.

The complete list of clubs participating is, Inacua Málaga, Alcalá, Churriana, Círculo Mercantil, Mairena, and Navial, who will compete in both the men’s and women’s categories, as well as Kronos Mijas and Axarquía who complete the women’s category, and then Sanlúcar and Mare Nostrum in the men’s.

Alcala, who last December won promotion to the Division of Honor of the Spanish Cup of clubs will start as one of the main favourites in the men’s category.

In the second division, male and female teams will compete from Córdoba, University of Granada, Bahía de Cádiz, Dos Hermanas, Fuengirola, Mediterráneo, and Náutico de Motril, plus Kronos Mijas in the men’s, and Almería in the women’s.

Several of the top Andalucían swimmers will take part in this event in Sevilla, including Duane da Rocha from Kronos Mijas, who retired from competition in 2018 after being the European champion in 200m backstroke, who will make a return in the 50m and 100m backstroke.

There will also be four swimmers from Andalucía appearing who have already qualified for the Junior European Championship, namely, Gabriela Martín from Churriana, Adrián Pérez from Mare Nostrum, Diana Santamaría from Inacua Málaga, and Laura Rodríguez from Kronos Mijas, as well as Carlota Torrontegui from Inacua Málaga, who has a guaranteed place for the absolute European.

The Rio Olympian swimmer, Víctor Manuel Martín from Churriana, will also compete, as well as other popular Andalucía nswimming stars, Carmen Balbuena of Inacua Málaga, Paloma de Bordóns of Bahía de Cádiz, and Francisco Javier Chacón ofAlcalá, as reported by malagahoy.es.

