Musicals return to Palma as theatres look forward to welcoming audiences

LOVERS of musicals can look forward to two blockbusters at the Palma Auditorium in September and October.

Amazingly its 50 years since Jesus Christ Superstar, the first great success from the collaboration of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber opened on Broadway as it was unable to find a home in London’s West End at the time.

Since then, it has played around the world and been filmed and on September 3 to 5 the Palma based Ilusions Teatro company will present its version of the musical in celebration of its premiere in Spain 45 years ago.

Tickets cost €35 per person for each of the three 8pm performances.

Next, running from October 6 to 12 with some matinee performances and prices ranging from €25 to €50 it’s the turn of The Bodyguard with a specially chosen Spanish cast featuring Octavi Pujades as Frank Farmer and Chanel Terrero in the role first made famous by the late Witney Houston.

The film was a huge success as was the soundtrack and the stage production has toured much of the world, so if you want to hear such top songs as I will always love you and Run to you don’t miss out.

Tickets for both productions may be obtained via the Auditorium website.

