Katie Price Confirms She's Engaged For Seventh Time After Beau Carl Woods Pops The Question

Katie Price Confirms She's Engaged For Seventh Time After Beau Carl Woods Pops The Question
Image- Katie Price: Instagram

Katie Price Has Confirmed That She Is Engaged For the Seventh Time After Beau Carl Woods Popped The Question.

Katie Price and Carl Woods are soon to be known as Mr and Mrs Woods after the pair happily got engaged and confirmed that they will soon be husband and wife, according to a report by The Sun.

Carl, 31, and Katie, 42, posed for a stunning photoshoot to make the big announcement and former Page 3 star Katie said: “It’s refreshing to be with a man that if I decided I never wanted to work again, he’d look after me. I just love him.”

And proving that Carl is one for tradition, Katie revealed that he even asked her mum and dad and teenage son Junior for permission to ask Katie for her hand in marriage. Katie shared: “We’d spoken about it a lot, so I knew he was going to, I just didn’t know when. It was amazing. Carl asked my mum and dad for permission – and Junior!”

The overjoyed duo also revealed the news on their joint Instagram account. They captioned the post: “We’re engaged! See the full story and photos in next week’s @ok_mag.

“Check out our Instagram stories for more info credit: copyright @ok_ma@glenngratton#mrswoods.”


Katie has been married and divorced three times and several men have asked for her hand in marriage – but not all of them made it down the aisle with the surgically-enhanced bombshell.

Katie’s first engagement was in 1997 to Gladiator star Warren Furman. She was also engaged to Leandro Penna and Kris Boyson.

The model has five children – son Junior, 15, and daughter Princess, 13, from her marriage to Peter Andre, son Jett, six, and daughter Bunny, five, from her marriage to Kieran Hayler, while eldest son, 18-year-old Harvey, is from a past romance with footballer Dwight Yorke.


 

Source: The Sun

