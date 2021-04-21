France Launches First Green Digital Travel Pass With Spain To Follow.

France has become the ‘first EU nation’ to launch its own Covid ‘pass’ for travel and Spain is to follow after it announced it’s own green digital passport was almost ready to rollout. The question is- will Brits be required to use this digital travel document in the future?

Spain has already said that it will allow EU citizens and residents to enter the country without having to quarantine or present a negative Covid test if they instead show a “digital green certificate” or vaccine passport, it is hoped this decision will help revive Spain’s ailing tourism industry.

At the time of writing the pass will only be available for use by French citizens and it will allow those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to travel with evidence.

Those who have tested negative for coronavirus within a specific time frame, or who have recovered from coronavirus and have natural antibodies will also be allowed to travel.

France’s Secretary of State for Digital, Cédric O, told reporters France is the “first country [in the EU] to make this functionality available to its citizens”. Initially, the app will be used to allow citizens to travel to and from France’s overseas territories.

It will first be used on flights from mainland France to Corsica. So far, the TousAntiCOVID app has been downloaded nearly 15 million times since its launch in June last year.

The app will work using QR codes which can be scanned to reveal their vaccine, testing or antibody certificate. Travellers who do not have a mobile phone app will be able to print off a QR code to present when travelling.

It is hoped the digital travel “pass” will then allow French citizens to travel to other EU countries.

Source: politico