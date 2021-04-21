€1M bid to transform old town building into museum gets the green light.

MALAGA Provincial Council has approved an ambitious Museo de la Pasa de Almáchar project.

The council will fund the €925,829 scheme that involves refurbishing a “unique building in the old town” to turn it into a museum charting the history and process of cultivation, production and marketing of grapes.

President of the Diputacion de Malaga, Francisco Salado, stressed that it will be a “cultural facility of great importance for the whole region that will serve to value the vineyard as a crop that has defined the geographical and landscape personality of the Axarquia”.

“It reaffirms the commitment of the Diputacion de Malaga to lead and promote the action plan of SIPAM (Important Systems of World Agricultural Heritage) of grapes,” he said.

The Governing Board has agreed both to approve the project and to initiate the contracting of the works.

The ‘ethnographic museum’ will also show what the houses, clothing and daily life of the families who were engaged in this activity were like historically.

For this purpose, it will have indoor and outdoor exhibition rooms, a projection room, offices, toilets, storage rooms and a store. In addition, part of the covered floor will be used as a terrace for small events and tastings.

The building has three floors, and each of the levels will offer visitors a tour ‘From the Land to the House’.

Salado pointed out that in addition to the grape promotional activities carried out by the provincial council through ‘Sabor a Malaga’ (FLavour of Malaga), the council has also supported the construction of a Axarquia Grape Study Centre in Moclinejo, as well as the project for the creation of a Grape Interpretation Centre in El Borge.

The latter includes the restoration of a wine press near the town and the construction of a building for use as a winery and for wine tastings and demonstration of winemaking processes.