€1M bid to transform ‘old town’ building into museum gets the green light

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
€1M bid to transform 'old town' building into museum gets the green light
CREDIT: Diputacion de Malaga

€1M bid to transform old town building into museum gets the green light.

MALAGA Provincial Council has approved an ambitious Museo de la Pasa de Almáchar project.

The council will fund the €925,829 scheme that involves refurbishing a “unique building in the old town” to turn it into a museum charting the history and process of cultivation, production and marketing of grapes.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

President of the Diputacion de Malaga, Francisco Salado, stressed that it will be a “cultural facility of great importance for the whole region that will serve to value the vineyard as a crop that has defined the geographical and landscape personality of the Axarquia”.

“It reaffirms the commitment of the Diputacion de Malaga to lead and promote the action plan of SIPAM (Important Systems of World Agricultural Heritage) of grapes,” he said.

The Governing Board has agreed both to approve the project and to initiate the contracting of the works.


The ‘ethnographic museum’ will also show what the houses, clothing and daily life of the families who were engaged in this activity were like historically.

For this purpose, it will have indoor and outdoor exhibition rooms, a projection room, offices, toilets, storage rooms and a store. In addition, part of the covered floor will be used as a terrace for small events and tastings.

The building has three floors, and each of the levels will offer visitors a tour ‘From the Land to the House’.


Salado pointed out that in addition to the grape promotional activities carried out by the provincial council through ‘Sabor a Malaga’ (FLavour of Malaga), the council has also supported the construction of a Axarquia Grape Study Centre in Moclinejo, as well as the project for the creation of a Grape Interpretation Centre in El Borge.

The latter includes the restoration of a wine press near the town and the construction of a building for use as a winery and for wine tastings and demonstration of winemaking processes.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here