Camino Dey Rey Has A New Management Company

The famous Caminito del Rey walkway, has a new management company for the next five years, after Málaga provincial government awarded the concession to a new consortium formed by the Sando construction company, Salzillo Servicios Integrales, and the events organiser Mundo Management.

Having been closed during the pandemic, this spectacular tourist attraction is now open to the public again, but, for the first twelve months there is a limit of 1,100 visitors daily, so it is essential you book ahead as it does get very busy.

Suspended precariously about 100 metres above a river, the walkway is on a sheer rockface and is most definitely not for the faint-hearted, but the view is stunning as you make your way along the narrow path of the Camino del Rey.

Replacing Hermanos Campano-Bobastro 2000, who had the concession for the previous five years, Sando has the biggest stake in this new venture, with 55 per cent, Salzillo with 35 per cent, and Mundo having ten per cent, and although the concession agreement allowed for a price increase on tickets to €12, the company has kept tickets at €10.

The consortium has reportedly agreed to pay €350,000 annually, and they must pay 46.3 per cent of the maintenance costs as well, to the provincial government, and it is expected that they will take over the running of the Camino del Rey from the second half of May as long as there are no appeals following the award of the concession.

Most of the tickets (60 per cent) will be sold via the website directly to the public, another 35 per cent will be allocated to authorised establishments and agencies to sell, with the remaining five per cent being reserved for school and promotional visits, as reported by surinenglish.com.

