WORK To Start On Málaga's New Centre for Contemporary Art Bridge after two years without a bridge



The original bridge of the Centre for Contemporary Art (CAC) in Málaga was closed almost two years ago after falling into a state of disrepair, which saw it eventually get demolished one year later, and then finally, the contract to construct a new bridge on the same site was approved last November, but works did not start.

Raúl López, the Málaga councillor for Land Management, announced on Monday 19, that modified plans had been completed, and that work on the new structure will begin in May.

It would appear that analysis of the site by technicians after the previous bridge had been demolished, determined that the remaining height of the abutments was not as expected, and led to the delayed start of construction while starting last December 23, modifications were made to the design and structure of the new bridge.

Mr López said, “As of today, this project is being completed, which will facilitate access”, and believes that by summer the bridge will be a reality, or will at least be well underway to completion, with a joint effort by two companies, Construcciones Garrucho and Tevaseñal, on the €404,991.26, project that has a three-month completion period in the contract.

double perforated aluminum skin that surrounds the metal trusses, designed for the infrastructure to have “a certain sculptural character , which will generate a synergy with the CAC”, as reported by malagahoy.es A new trend in urban design has led to the post-tensioned reinforced concrete design of the old bridge being changed to incorporate metal trusses, and including an exterior covering of a

