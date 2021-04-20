Palma now has its first 100 per cent accessible children’s play area

THE Palma Council has opened its first 100 per cent accessible play area in the Riera Park as part of its campaign for inclusive spaces.

This inclusive park marks the start of a plan of action to create friendly and inclusive spaces to which universal accessibility is a condition from the earliest stages of space design in order to increase the quality of life in the city.

The new Riera park cost €611,852.22 to create and produced 16 jobs for local workers as the company ACSA Obras e Infraestructuras transformed this space – which was damaged by the effects of a fire in the summer of 2019 – into the first complete inclusive and sensory park in the city.

This new park simulates the sensations and the Accessibility Office has worked to make it an organic place with a play area covered by a textile structure that provides shade for children’s games.

The design of this park, which began construction at the end of September, considers Palma from a friendlier, more sustainable and more accessible perspective and creates sensory itineraries that can address the different disabilities (physical or motor, sensory, auditory, visual, intellectual, and mental).

Thus, the space is made up of dunes of different heights covered with artificial grass where children can develop their activities freely whilst other elements have been included such as ropes or logs that allow climbing to all points of the dunes and circular tubes that cross them.