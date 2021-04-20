New Bike Lane Project Connecting Nerja And Maro

Nerja City Council continues to build bike lane to connect Nerja and Maro.

When speaking about the new bike lane, José Alberto Armijo, mayor of Nerja, highlighted: “The Head of the Infrastructure Service, Antonio Dorado, has favourably reported the construction project of this important action that will reinforce the safety of cyclists and pedestrians, promoting transport without emissions to the environment and sport among our neighbours and visitors.” The next step will be the approval of the document by the competent body.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The bike lane project which was drawn up by Narval Engineering technicians and the Head of the Municipal Infrastructure Service, Antonio Dorado, has a total tender base budget of €967,059.38 and is 2,049-meter in length.

The structure will be built in two phases, the first will run through the urban area, between the access roundabout to Burriana beach, on Avda. De Ciudad de Pescia, to the roundabout of the Oasis de Capistrano and Fuente del Badén urbanizations. The second will continue along the old N-340 to the surroundings of the Barranco de Maro.

This bike lane is included in the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP), which was approved by the Plenary of the Corporation. It is also included in the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy of Nerja (EDUSI), 80% co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and 20% with municipal resources.

Source: Ayuntamiento de Nerja