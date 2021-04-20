NERJA City Council will continue to help vulnerable families and those at risk of social exclusion.

This morning during the delivery ceremony in the Plenary Hall, the Councilor for New Technologies, Javier López, accompanied by the Councilor for Education, Gema Laguna announced mobile internet data devices to the six beneficiaries of the municipal aid for access to new technologies.

The Councilor for New Technologies said during his speech that: “these grants, the first to be launched in our municipality, were intended for fathers, mothers or legal guardians of students who have completed primary education, education compulsory secondary school, special education, high school or training cycles during the 2020/2021 academic year. This call was endowed with 30,000 euros.”

The Councilor for Education has reiterated the commitment of Nerja City Council to continue to help the most vulnerable families affected by this serious health, social and economic crisis, saying that they are “aware that this situation has not ended, we are already working on new calls for municipal aid that we will announce soon .”

The municipal aid corresponds to social measure number 8, included in the Municipal Shock Plan due to the coronavirus crisis, which was approved by the Popular Party, Citizens, Adelante and Vox, with the abstention of the PSOE and the non-attached Councilor.

Source: Ayuntamiento de Nerja